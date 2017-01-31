Meet the new Mr. Clean

Posted:Jan 31 2017 04:24PM CST

Updated:Jan 31 2017 04:24PM CST

LOS ANGELES - It’s been 59 years, but Mr. Clean is finally getting a new look.

Proctor & Gamble is changing the brand ambassador for the popular cleaning product and embracing diversity.

The new face of the product is Mike Jackson, a muscle-bound African-American man from Atlanta, Georgia. Hello Daddy!

Jackson was picked from a nationwide casting call “to find someone who can be just as clean, fearless, helpful and tough on dirt” as Mr. Clean.

According to a statement, Jackson “will help fill the legendary Mr.’s white shoes while he takes a much-deserved extended vacation.”

Despite his new gig, Jackson does not appear in the brand’s new Super Bowl commercial.  Instead, he will be at the Super Bowl alongside Denver Broncos linebacker DeMarcus Ware on Radio Row.


