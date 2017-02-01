Beyonce pregnant with twins

By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted:Feb 01 2017 12:53PM CST

Updated:Feb 01 2017 01:06PM CST

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - Singer and actress Beyonce announced on her Instagram page Wednesday that she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins.

The pair are already parents to a daughter, Blue Ivy, 5.

"We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters"


