World's tallest roller coaster coming to Orlando

World's Tallest Roller Coaster coming to Orlando; to be completed by 2020.

Posted:Feb 06 2017 10:11AM CST

Updated:Feb 06 2017 07:30PM CST

ORLANDO, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - The world's tallest roller coaster will soon reside in Orlando.  The coaster will be called Skyplex 360 and it will be placed right on International Drive. 

When complete the coaster is expected to be over 500 feet tall towering over the tourist district, but it will be more than just a thrill ride. Skyplex will have a hotel, entertainment complex, and a rotating restaurant right on the roof. 

David Wallack, the developer behind the project, says the pricetag of the attraction continues to rise as he will spend the next four months working on permits. 

Officials hope to break ground on the project later this year with the hope of it being completed and open to the public by 2020.


