Christie Brinkley, 63, daughters pose for cover SI Swimsuit

By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted:Feb 07 2017 06:25AM CST

Updated:Feb 07 2017 08:10AM CST

NEW YORk (FOX 5 NY) - Model Christie Brinkley is celebrating her 63rd birthday with a return to the pages of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

This time, she's brought along her two daughters.


Brinkley will appear with Alexa Ray Joel, 31, her daughter with singer Billy Joel, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 18, in the issue coming out this month.

In an Instagram post , Brinkley thanks Sports Illustrated "for sending the powerful message that good things come in packages of every size and we do not come with an expiration date."

Brinkley told People magazine she had thought her days of posing in a bathing suit were over when she turned 30. But she said getting to pose with her daughters convinced her to do it again.

Brinkley first appeared on the cover of the Swimsuit issue in 1979.

With the Associated Press


