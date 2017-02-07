The Smithsonian Museum just hired a beer historian

For Theresa McCulla, after work drinks are so pedestrian. The Harvard scholar has just been tapped to be the Smithsonian Museum of America History‘s official beer historian. Someone’s gotta remember what happened last night! McCulla will co

Posted:Feb 07 2017 02:53PM CST

Updated:Feb 07 2017 02:53PM CST

LOS ANGELES - For Theresa McCulla, after work drinks are so pedestrian.

 

The Harvard scholar has just been tapped to be the Smithsonian Museum of America History‘s official beer historian. Someone’s gotta remember what happened last night!

 

McCulla will conduct research and interviews to document how beer and brewing beer fits into the larger American experience.

 

“We feel strongly that the history of beer and brewing throughout American history serves as a lens to look at other issues,” McCulla said in statement. “If you look at beer, you can understand stories of immigration, transportation, changes to our technology, business, as well as consumer culture and how it intertwines with advertising.”

So pop open a can, you might just learn something!


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories