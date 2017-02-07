Girl takes hilarious notes on dad's reactions during Super Bowl

- One little girl spent her Super Bowl Sunday taking careful notes on her dad’s rollercoaster of emotions during the game.

Redditor under the username BraveReddit posted a picture of the notes to the website around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The post contained little information about the girl and her father, but the note reads:

“8:10 half-time Falcons 21, Patriots 3

8:15 Lady Gaga comes in

Football starts again at 8:40

Dad screams 8:49

Dad screams 8:51

Dad screams again 8:51

Dad screams 8:53

Dad laughs 8:52

Dad screams and startles me 8:54

Dad jumps 8:55

Weird commercial 8:56

Dad fights with dog 9:22

Dad does his evil laugh 9:23

Dad screams 9:29

Dad is the happiest person 9:49

Overtime 10:20

Dad cries 10:30”

Redditors commenting on the post speculate she’s referring to the Mr. Clean commercial.