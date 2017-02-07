Girl takes hilarious notes on dad's reactions during Super Bowl

Source: Reddit user BraveReddit
Source: Reddit user BraveReddit
By: Kellie Rowe

Posted:Feb 07 2017 02:38PM CST

Updated:Feb 07 2017 05:15PM CST

(WJBK) - One little girl spent her Super Bowl Sunday taking careful notes on her dad’s rollercoaster of emotions during the game.

Redditor under the username BraveReddit posted a picture of the notes to the website around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The post contained little information about the girl and her father, but the note reads:

“8:10 half-time Falcons 21, Patriots 3
8:15 Lady Gaga comes in
Football starts again at 8:40
Dad screams 8:49
Dad screams 8:51
Dad screams again 8:51
Dad screams 8:53
Dad laughs 8:52
Dad screams and startles me 8:54
Dad jumps 8:55
Weird commercial 8:56
Dad fights with dog 9:22
Dad does his evil laugh 9:23
Dad screams 9:29
Dad is the happiest person 9:49
Overtime 10:20
Dad cries 10:30”

 

 

Redditors commenting on the post speculate she’s referring to the Mr. Clean commercial.

 

 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories