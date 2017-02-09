Legoland goes to pot

Posted:Feb 09 2017 03:31PM CST

Updated:Feb 09 2017 03:31PM CST

LOS ANGELES - Legoland has a weed problem.

 

50 three-foot high marijuana plants were found growing on the grounds of the amusement park in England.

 

The cannabis farm was located in an abandoned building located outside the actual park but still within Legoland property.

According to authorities, the illegal greenhouse was uncovered while searching the property for asbestos.

 

Two suspects – who were not employees of Legoland – were arrested for suspicion of growing the illegal drugs.

Looks like their drug empire has gone up in smoke.

 


