Report: George Clooney and Amal expecting twins

AP Image 
AP Image 

Posted:Feb 09 2017 03:02PM CST

Updated:Feb 09 2017 04:45PM CST

(WTXF) - Actor George Clooney and his wife,  Amal are expecting twins, according to TMZ.

TMZ reports that 'The Talk' host Julie Chen confirmed the news Thursday. 

Rumors started last month when Amal showed up to a Netlfix screening in London apparently with a baby bump. 

George,55, and Amal,39, had a star-studded wedding in Venice, Italy,  back in 2014.  This will be the first children for the couple.

George was once one of Hollywood's most notorious bachelors.

There has not been comment from George or Amal at this time.   Congrats! 

 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories