Jamie Lynn Spears thanks first responders for saving daughter

(Jamie Lynn Spear's Instagram)
(Jamie Lynn Spear's Instagram)

Posted:Feb 10 2017 06:25PM CST

Updated:Feb 10 2017 06:25PM CST

Jamie Lynn Spears took to social media to thank those who helped save her daughter Maddie after an ATV accident Sunday.

“Thanks to the amazing first responders, and medical teams at University and Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, LA,” the 25-year-old singer on Instagram Friday. “We are headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover.”

“Above all else we are so thankful for each and every prayer, because we know that is what truly made the difference,” she added. “Thank you again to everyone. We are truly blessed.”

 

 

On Sunday, the 8-year-old was underwater for several minutes after an ATV that she was riding flipped over into a pond in Louisiana. The child was airlifted to a local hospital.

