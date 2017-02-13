Man arrested for wanting to be like Dr.Dre

LOS ANGELES - A man was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for impersonating a psychiatrist and tried to use the excuse that he was just like other famous ‘doctors’ such as rapper Dr. Dre and NBA legend Dr. J.  Yep, he tried it!

 

“Can’t you just call yourself what you want?,” Redman reportedly asked agents of the federal Drug Enforcement Agency. Nope.

 

Prior to being arrested, Scott C. Redman treated over 100 people and prescribed medication to at least 50.

 

Redman stole the identity of a real life Dr. Lopez and even worked out of a clinic in Chicago. He doctored medical school diplomas and hung them up in his office to further fool his patients.

 

A jury eventually convicted him of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and other charges.

 

“The defendant’s conduct was shameless,” the Assistant U.S. Attorney said in a statement. “He preyed upon an already vulnerable population of patients, including a 9-year-old boy, who were seeking mental health treatment for a variety of psychiatric conditions.”

 

Redman was straight outta his mind!


