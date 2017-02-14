'Footloose' town bans Valentine's dance party

Call it one degree of Kevin Bacon! A town has taken a page straight out of the ’80s film Footloose and banned dancing … sorta. Residents of Henryetta, Oklahoma had a Valentine’s Day party canceled over an archaic law that bans dancing wit

Posted:Feb 14 2017 04:35PM CST

Updated:Feb 14 2017 04:35PM CST

LOS ANGELES - Call it one degree of Kevin Bacon!

 

A town has taken a page straight out of the ’80s film Footloose and banned dancing … sorta.

Residents of Henryetta, Oklahoma had a Valentine’s Day party canceled over an archaic law that bans dancing within 500 feet from a church. Lawd have mercy!

While the ordinance hasn’t been enforced in decades, the owner of the facility in which the dance was going to take place canceled the event so as not to be accused of getting special treatment since her husband is the city attorney.

The town hopes to officially overturn the ordinance during a special town meeting on February 22.

In the meantime, if anyone in town wants to cut loose they’ll have to do it at home.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories