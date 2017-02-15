Kate Upton three-peats as Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model

Kate Upton / Source: Wikipedia
Kate Upton / Source: Wikipedia

Posted:Feb 15 2017 05:13AM CST

Updated:Feb 15 2017 09:02AM CST

NEW YORK (AP) - She's once, twice, three times a Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover lady.

Kate Upton is once again gracing the cover of the annual issue, becoming only the fourth woman to do so three times. This year, she's making the splash with three different covers.

Other women who did the cover three times include Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum and Christie Brinkley, who also is featured in this year's edition with her two daughters. Elle Macpherson holds the record with five cover appearances.

Other notables in this year's edition include former cover girl Chrissy Teigen, an expectant mother and athletes including tennis champ Serena Williams and Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles.

___

Online:

http://www.si.com/swimsuit

