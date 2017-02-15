Is your partner Netflix cheating on you?

Has someone been dipping into your queue without you? According to a new study, more than 46% of couples admit to having Netflix cheated on their lover. Rewind that! Otherwise known as streaming infidelity, it’s when you continue watching a s

Posted:Feb 15 2017 01:53PM CST

Updated:Feb 15 2017 01:53PM CST

LOS ANGELES - Has someone been dipping into your queue without you?

According to a new study, more than 46% of couples admit to having Netflix cheated on their lover. Rewind that!

Otherwise known as streaming infidelity, it’s when you continue watching a show by yourself after agreeing to view it with your partner. Oh no you didn’t!

The reason most given for committing the indiscretion was needing to see what happens next. Orange Is the New Black say what?!

But if Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is more your thing, you might be in luck. Peeps were more likely to cheat watching dramas than comedies.

And if you’re looking to get revenge on the sneaky streamer in your life, we suggest catching up on House of Cards for some pointers.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories