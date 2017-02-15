Ashton Kutcher blows John McCain a kiss during testimony in Senate on human trafficking

(C-SPAN)
(C-SPAN)

Posted:Feb 15 2017 02:58PM CST

Updated:Feb 15 2017 02:58PM CST

Is Ashton Kutcher attempting to build a bromance between himself and Senator John McCain?

Kutcher was in Washington D.C. to give testimony during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on human trafficking when McCain made a comment about the star's good looks.

"Ashton, you were better looking in the movies," McCain teased Kutcher after thanking him for testifying on the "very serious" topic. Kutcher then blew the senator a kiss while everyone in the room laughed.

 

 

The 39-year-old was testifying as a co-founder of Thorn, an organization that uses technology to help locate human trafficking victims. Kutcher founded Thorn with his ex-wife Demi Moore.

Read more on FOX NEWS


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories