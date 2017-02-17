When squirrels attack... burglars

Posted:Feb 17 2017 03:09PM CST

Updated:Feb 17 2017 03:09PM CST

LOS ANGELES - Who runs the world? Squirrels!

 

Adam Pearl’s fuzzy pet rodent Joey helped save the day when a burglar broke into his Idaho home.

 

After retuning to find his place had been ransacked, Pearl called the police who managed to track down a suspect all thank’s to Joey’s help.

Following a quick survey of the crime scene, the officer located the missing items and revealed Joey had gone in a full on attack mode for his master.

 

“She said while she was questioning the individual, he had scratches on his hands,” said Pearl, “so she asked him, ‘Did you get that from the squirrel?’ and he said, ‘Yeah, damn thing kept attacking me and wouldn’t stop until I left.'”

Now a local hero, Joey was rewarded with his favorite treat, Whoppers chocolate malt balls.

 

What a nutty story!


