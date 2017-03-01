Jay Z to produce Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'In The Heights'

Posted:Mar 01 2017 04:46PM CST

Updated:Mar 01 2017 04:46PM CST

LOS ANGELES - Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jay Z are about to collaborate on the film version of Miranda’s Tony-winning musical In the Heights. In case you don’t know, the musical is about Latinos growing up in the Dominican-American neighborhood, Washington Heights in New York City.

 

The news was announced a few months after Jay Z signed a deal to work with The Weinstein Company to generate movies and scripted/unscripted TV. Last September, Jay Z  and Weinstein Company paired up for the Spike TV docuseries TIME: The Kalief Browder Story.

Jay Z said,

“I’m excited to tell stories from real-life prophets, whom through their struggles have changed the world for the better, and others whose stories are filled with fantasy delight.” 

The upcoming film will reportedly feature hip-hop, salsa and merengue; it will be directed by Jon M. Chu and written by Quiara Alegría Hudes.

We’re excited to see if this movie will win an Oscar… or come close to winning one!


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories