'Missing Richard Simmons' explores how the fitness guru hasn't been seen in public for 1,095 days

(Randy Edwards/Flickr)
(Randy Edwards/Flickr)

Posted:Mar 03 2017 08:25PM CST

Updated:Mar 03 2017 08:40PM CST

The podcast about his disappearance is #1 on the iTunes charts.

Since 2014, Simmons, now 68, has not been seen in public.

For decades, he courted constant media attention and bathed in the spotlight. He was a regular guest on “The David Letterman Show,” taught his loyal followers at weekly exercise classes at his  gym in Beverly Hills, California, and made hundreds of phone calls a week to Americans struggling with their weight.

“I don’t have a lot to offer to one person. I have a lot to offer to a lot of people,” he once famously said.

Dan Taberski was one of those people. He met Simmons while attending one of his famous exercise classes in LA in 2012, and they struck up an immediate friendship, as Simmons did with many of his clients.

They were friends for about a year — Taberski has been to Simmons’ house for dinner and the pair even discussed producing a documentary about Simmons’ life — but one day, Simmons just didn’t show up to teach his exercise class. And he stopped answering Taberski’s phone calls.

