HOLLYWOOD (Fox 32 News) - The upcoming "Beauty and the Beast" includes the first-ever and second-ever interracial kiss in a live-action Disney movie, said the director.
The movie is a live-action remake of the popular cartoon. In this new version, Cadenza (played by Stanley Tucci) kisses Madame de Garderobe (Audra McDonald). Plumette (played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and Lumiere (Ewan McGregor) also get in a smooch.
"I didn't give it a second thought, then at the preview, the [Disney] chairman told me that it was the first and second interracial kiss in a Disney movie," director Bill Condon told BBC Radio. "That shocked me. I was surprised it hadn't happened before.... and they [Disney] were excited by that."
Buzzfeed News reports that is not exactly true; the website reported that there was an interracial kiss in the 2002 Disney movie "Snow Dogs" starring Cuba Gooding Jr.
'Beauty and the Beast' has Disney's first-ever interracial kiss in a live-action film, says director
