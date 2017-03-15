'Prison Break' returns for another season

By: Donny Wong

Posted:Mar 15 2017 09:54AM CDT

Updated:Mar 15 2017 09:54AM CDT

It's been a few years since the hit FOX show "Prison Break" made its debut but now its back for a fifth season!

Three of the show's stars (Sarah Wayne Callies, Robert Knepper and Dominic Purcell) were in Austin for a special screening of the show for SXSW. They also checked out an escape room themed after the show at Escape Room Austin.

The cast talked about what it was like to return the roles and what it was like reuniting with cast members. They also spoke about the current trend of reboots and why they think it's so popular right now.

Get all caught up here before catching the season premiere on April 4.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories