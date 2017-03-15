'Prison Break' returns for another season Entertainment 'Prison Break' returns for another season It's been a few years since the hit FOX show "Prison Break" made its debut but now its back for a fifth season!

Three of the show's stars (Sarah Wayne Callies, Robert Knepper and Dominic Purcell) were in Austin for a special screening of the show for SXSW. They also checked out an escape room themed after the show at Escape Room Austin.

The cast talked about what it was like to return the roles and what it was like reuniting with cast members. They also spoke about the current trend of reboots and why they think it's so popular right now.

Get all caught up here before catching the season premiere on April 4.