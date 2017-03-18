Legendary rock and roll musician Chuck Berry has died at age 90

Posted:Mar 18 2017 05:32PM CDT

Updated:Mar 18 2017 07:28PM CDT

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MISSOURI (Fox 32 News) - Legendary rock and roll musician Chuck Berry has died.

Berry died at the age of 90 in St. Charles County, Missouri, on Saturday.

Charles Edward Anderson Berry was known for the songs "Maybellene" (1955), "Roll Over Beethoven" (1956), "Rock and Roll Music" (1957) and "Johnny B. Goode" (1958), among dozens of others.

Berry was born in St. Louis. Missouri.

He was one of the first musicians to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Paramedics were called to a home in St. Charles County on Saturday shortly before 1 p.m., where they found Berry. He was pronounced dead at 1:26 p.m.

 
 


