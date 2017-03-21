Shaq jumps on the flat earth train

Posted:Mar 21 2017 12:15PM CDT

Updated:Mar 21 2017 12:15PM CDT

LOS ANGELES - The NBA needs a science lesson.

Following in the misguided footsteps of Cleveland Cavaliers star Kyrie Irving, Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green and Denver Nuggets wing Wilson Chandler, retired legend Shaquille O’Neal has come out of the flat-earther closet. #AlternativeFacts

But is it all a publicity stunt?

The 45-year-old made the outrageous claims on his most recent podcast.

“It’s true. The Earth is flat. The Earth is flat. Yes, it is,” the A-list athlete said on The Big Podcast with Shaq.

He went on to give examples of why he’s come to this conclusion.

“I’m just saying. I drive from Florida to California all the time, and it’s flat to me. I do not go up and down at a 360-degree angle, and all that stuff about gravity, have you looked outside Atlanta lately and seen all these buildings? You mean to tell me that China is under us? China is under us? It’s not. The world is flat.”

Whether Shaq really believes it or not, there’s one thing he can surely agree won’t be flat — his podcast ratings this week!


