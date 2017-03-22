Taraji on what's next for Cookie and becoming a superhero Entertainment Taraji on what's next for Cookie and becoming a superhero Empire is back next week and Taraji P. Henson is spilling the tea on what's next for Cookie Lyon.

Now fans may be in for a shock, because the 46-year-old diva says Cookie is toning it down a bit as she becomes more professional the rest of this season.

“You’ll see her put on her business hat. She can’t pop off like she used to, so it’s about containing herself,” the Emmy nominee told the New York Times. “But there are times when she’s pushed. She’s consistently fighting for her family.” Do not mess with Ms. Lyon!

Henson also revealed you can expect a lot more of that natural chemistry and explosive banter between her and Terrence Howard.

“The producers and writers let us go, because when it’s natural, you can’t write it. They give us the skeleton, the bones, some of the meat. We add the gravy, the stuff that makes it taste better.” Nom. Nom.

And if you were wondering who is responsible for some of Cookie’s killer shade and deadly reads, rest assured Taraji comes up with her own “one-line zingers,” especially that one we all love.

“They won’t call the character Anika; they call her ‘Boo Boo Kitty.’ That was just an ad-lib from the first season that’s carried over. That’s the one everyone remembers.” TRUST!

Besides playing Cookie, Taraji is also basking in the glow of her critically acclaimed performance in Hidden Figures. And now she has her eyes set on even more powerful roles.

“I would love to be a Marvel superhero. I’m dying to get into some comedy. I think I’m a stronger comedic actress than a dramatic actress. You guys just fell for the drama side.”

While we would love to see Taraji become part of The Avengers, Cookie is already a hero in our books!

Empire returns on Wednesday, March 22nd at 9pm on Fox.