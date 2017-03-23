NBA star Dwight Howard was addicted to candy

Posted:Mar 23 2017 04:06PM CDT

Updated:Mar 23 2017 04:06PM CDT

LOS ANGELES - Candyman. Candyman. Candyman!

NBA star Dwight Howard has conquered his demons … Reese’s Pieces! Just like E.T.!

The Atlanta Hawks player has revealed he used to eat the equivalent of 24 candy bars a day, every day for two decades! Trick or treat?!

According to his former nationalist, Howard would eat “Skittles, Starbursts, Rolos, Snickers, Mars bars, Twizzlers, Almond Joys, Kit Kats and his favorite: Reese’s Pieces. ‘You name it, he ate it,’ she said.”

The athlete would eat over 5500 calories a day in sugary snacks, which eventually caused tingling in his hands and legs. Ouch!

After changing up his diet, Howard stays healthy by avoiding candy and sticking to organic peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.


