Arnold Schwarzenegger shuts down troll on Special Olympics post

IMGUR user IamsosadIamsoveryverysad
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

IMGUR user IamsosadIamsoveryverysad

IMGUR user IamsosadIamsoveryverysad
By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Mar 25 2017 11:32AM CDT

Updated:Mar 25 2017 09:16PM CDT

AUSTRIA - On Facebook earlier this week, Arnold Schwarzenegger posted a video with winners at Special Olympics World Games in Austria.

The saved Snapchat video said, "These guys inspire me!" as he talked about how the athletes behind him were winners in the winter games.

One internet troll attempted to turn the touching moment into a sour one, when he posted a comment referring to the athletes using the "r-" word.

Schwarzenegger took the opportunity to teach the troll a lesson, and demolish him with a quick paragraph.

The comment has since been deleted, but the interaction was screenshot by many.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories