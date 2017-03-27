You will spend 5 years of your life on social media Entertainment You will spend 5 years of your life on social media Like and comment and share and retweet and look, it's 2022!

- Like and comment and share and retweet and look, it’s 2022!

A new study has found that the average basic person will spend five years and four months of their life scrolling through their feeds, posting selfies and resharing memes on social media.

“According to Mediakix, the average person is going to spend one year and seven months on Facebook, one year and two months on Snapchat — assuming this hypothetical person actually uses both platforms — eight months on Instagram, and a year and ten months watching things on YouTube.”

Interestingly, the same research said most of us will spend only one minute a day on Twitter. #RIP

All that time living in the digital world is actually more than we’ll spend on things like eating, grooming, and laundry. Ew!

So please put down your phone and put on some deodorant. Your ‘friends’ will thank you if you ever see them in person.