Adele says goodbye to touring

Posted:Mar 29 2017 04:34PM CDT

Updated:Mar 29 2017 04:34PM CDT

LOS ANGELES - Adele is being silenced … by her own self.

 

During an outdoor concert in New Zealand this weekend, the Grammy goddess revealed she may put a stop to touring.

Um, HELLO!!!!

“Touring isn’t something I’m good at,” she said as it poured down rain. “Applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable.”

She added: “I don’t know if I will ever tour again. The only reason I’ve toured is you. I’m not sure if touring is my bag.”

But with the kind of money she rakes in from concerts, it’s safe to say touring really is Adele’s bag, wallet, purse, carry-on and suitcase!

Sing girl, SAAAAANNNNGGGG!


