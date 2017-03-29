82-year-old woman still turning the tables as world's oldest club DJ

Posted:Mar 29 2017 12:07PM CDT

Updated:Mar 29 2017 12:07PM CDT

TOKYO, Japan - A grandmother in Japan is proving that age is nothing but a number for some, as she keeps turning the tables.

The 82-year-old lady is one of the world's oldest club DJs. She has cooked in her family owned business most of her life.

But a few years back, the Tokyo woman kicked off a new career in spinning music.

She has no plans of stopping anytime soon.


