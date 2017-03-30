HBO releases sneak peek of 'Game of Thrones' season 7

Forget winter — the new season is coming.
HBO revealed a new teaser for season 7 of their wildly popular fantasy drama “Game of Thrones” on Thursday and fans are in for a big surprise.
The shocking clip shows rivals for the Iron Throne taking their seats as they prepare for war in Westeros.
Some of the show’s beloved characters also made an appearance. Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) is spotted in a new setting, whereas Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is reportedly in the Great Hall of Winterfell. There’s also a major hit of their mutual enemy, the Night King.
