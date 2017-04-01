Amber Heard fights back against $10M lawsuit

Amber Heard is fighting a $10 million legal claim against her and saying in court papers the case “shines a spotlight on the dark underbelly of Hollywood.”

Heard is being sued for an alleged conspiracy to sabotage her own movie “London Fields,” based on a Martin Amis book, by refusing to act in “provocative” scenes in the film that “had to be removed and/or rewritten to accommodate Heard’s behavior.”

The suit filed last year also alleges that she refused to attend the film’s premiere.

But according to the Hollywood Reporter, a cross-complaint filed this week by Heard claims she “insisted on specific restrictions about nudity and sex scenes in the film as a condition to agreeing to appear” and that she had a “nudity rider” in her contract.

Read more on FOX NEWS.


