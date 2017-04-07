Find love through your credit score

Posted:Apr 07 2017 12:11PM CDT

Updated:Apr 07 2017 12:11PM CDT

LOS ANGELES - A new dating website has your number – and it’s your FICO score!

CreditScoreDating.com is helping people meet their perfect match by having users input their credit score. Who cares if he’s cute, if he can’t pay his Uverse bill?!

Part of the reason for the site’s popularity is that a study found millennials are most turned off by workaholics and bad credit scores.

Now there may be one flaw to the site as users input their own scores based on the honor system.

But the site claims analysis of all matches resulted in 92% accuracy.

So swipe right if you dare!


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories