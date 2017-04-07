Tomi Lahren sues Glenn Beck, The Blaze for wrongful termination

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Apr 07 2017 05:31PM CDT

Updated:Apr 07 2017 07:27PM CDT

DALLAS - Online conservative commentator Tomi Lahren has filed suit against her former boss Glenn Beck and online media group The Blaze for wrongful termination.

Lahren got in hot water with her bosses and was yanked off her show for expressing her pro-choice beliefs during a taping of ABC’s “The View” last month.

Lahren explained on “The View” that she was for abortion because as a proponent of limited government, it would be hypocritical of her to say she thinks the government "should decide what women do with their bodies."

Within a week, it was reported by the New York Post that Lahren’s suspension had turned permanent with her firing from The Blaze, which is based at the former Studios at Las Colinas.

"No one told [Lahren] that her statements on The View were either improper or inappropriate; and, indeed, the point of view is just that -- her point of view and freedom of expression," reads part of the 27-page lawsuit, which was filed in Dallas County on Friday.

Most crucially for Lahren, the suit asks that she be given access to her Facebook page of more than 4 million followers. The suit claims The Blaze won’t allow Lahren to use the page that powered her commentaries around the internet.

The Blaze took her off camera but offered to pay her contract if she remained silent on social media. Since then, attorney Brian Lauten asserts Beck and others at The Blaze "embarked on a public smear campaign" and interfered with her business relationships.

Representatives for The Blaze have not immediately responded to messages.

The suit seeks a temporary restraining order against The Blaze, attorney’s fees and costs along with “all other relief.”


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories