Martha Stewart wants to get you drunk

Posted:Apr 10 2017 04:30PM CDT

Updated:Apr 10 2017 04:30PM CDT

LOS ANGELES - Martha Stewart can’t stop wining.

 

So take out your Martha Stewart stemware and say cheers as the media mogul has jumped into the liquor game by launching a wine club.

 

The brand new Martha’s Wine Co. is selling bottles that range in price from $12.50 – $29.99. Now that’s a really good thing!

 

While you can buy just one bottle, you’re going to want to splurge on a dozen in order to lock in the free shipping. It’s not like you won’t drink it!

 

We also hear a nice Pinot will go lovely with the latest episode of Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.

 

The 75-year-old really does think of everything, as your Friday night plans have officially been handled.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories