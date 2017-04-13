Pawternity leave is an actual thing

Posted:Apr 13 2017 12:33PM CDT

Updated:Apr 13 2017 12:33PM CDT

LOS ANGELES - Your four-legged children need love too.

 

Harper Collins Publishing in India will offer up to five days paid leave after an employee adopts a dog, cat or other household pet.

 

It literally pays to be a cat lady!

This generous corporate policy is rare but is reportedly getting more popular as a way to allow owners to bond with their new furry friends and promote responsible pet ownership.

 

“At Harper Collins, we want the very best of work-life balance for our colleagues, and that includes being mindful about their family needs,” a company rep told the Huffington Post. “Pet children need as much attention [as human children], if not more. We don’t want colleagues to worry about the number of leaves they have before deciding to start a family.”

And yet in the U.S., we are still fighting for basic health coverage and family leave.


