Vanna White never wears the same dress twice

Posted:Apr 17 2017 02:29PM CDT

Updated:Apr 17 2017 02:29PM CDT

LOS ANGELES - She’d like to buy a … gown.

 

Vanna White has worn 6,500 dresses over the course of 35 years on Wheel of Fortune.

 

And just so we are clear, she has never repeated an outfit twice!

But if you think the 60-year-old gets to keep any of the outfits, you are dead wrong. Dayum!

 

The game show’s costume designer revealed what really happens to all those sleek frocks.

 

“Every single one of the 6,500 gowns she’s worn over the course of her 35 years on the show (without a single repeat, of course!) is actually on loan from the brand, altered, worn, documented so it can be filed away in their records, and then promptly returned.”

Another puzzle solved.


