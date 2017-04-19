Netflix & Chill with half a billion hours of Adam Sandler Films

Posted:Apr 19 2017 02:22PM CDT

Updated:Apr 19 2017 02:22PM CDT

LOS ANGELES - Believe it or not, a lot people enjoy watching Adam Sandler films.

 

According to Netflix, subscribers to the streaming service have viewed over 500,000 million hours of Sandler gems like The Ridiculous Six.

 

With over 99 million subscribers, that comes out to nearly a million hours a day. We said ONE MILLION HOURS!

Sandler has an overall deal with Netflix and his latest opus – Sandy Wexler – was released just last week.

 

Now Wexler clocks in at 130 minutes, and with a 33% on Rotten Tomatoes, proceed to your queue at your own risk!


