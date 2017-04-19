Randy Jackson would consider American Idol reunion

Posted:Apr 19 2017 12:33PM CDT

Updated:Apr 20 2017 08:57AM CDT

NEW YORK (FOX5NY) - Former American Idol judge Randy Jackson says he would be interested in taking part in a reboot of the highly successful singing competition show.

In an interview on Fox 5's Good Day New York he said, "I'm sure at some point it will come back."

American Idol ran for 15 seasons on the Fox TV network, and was the number one show on TV for many of those years.  Jackson was a judge on the first 12 seasons of the show.

In February, Variety, citing unnamed sources, reported that NBC was in talks to revive the show.

"I would consider it,"  Jackson said.  "It would be nice to get the old crew back together."

He says it is not the only way he would do the show but says it would be nice to work again with Simon Cowell, Paula Adbul and Ryan Seacrest.

The show launched the careers of several superstars in the music industry, including Kelly Clarkson, Fantasia Barrino, Clay Aiken and Jennifer Hudson.


