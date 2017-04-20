Raffi slams The New Pornographers... then apologizes

Posted:Apr 20 2017 05:41PM CDT

Updated:Apr 20 2017 05:41PM CDT

LOS ANGELES - Not all Pornographers are created equal.

 

Or so children’s music icon Raffi learned after attacking Canadian musicians The New Pornographers.

 

Raffi tweeted that he objected to the band’s name because it normalizes the word “porn” for children. He also objects to phrases like “food porn,” but that’s another story.

 

When lead singer AC Newman responded in a series of playful tweets where he joked that he wasn’t familiar with Raffi because he actually preferred puppet-oriented entertainment. Baby Beluga BURN!

Apparently, Raffi thought it over and then issued the following apology:

 

“In a fleeting moment, I reacted to a word, which I wrote about in my book Lightweb Darkweb. My Tweet was without context, on a gig night, Not cool. I apologize, Meant no disrespect to the band, its music, or its fans. RC.”

Let’s hope this ends the epic children’s music vs. indie rockers battle of 2017. Peace!


