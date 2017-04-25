Get ready for 4 'Avatar' sequels

Posted:Apr 25 2017 02:57PM CDT

Updated:Apr 25 2017 02:57PM CDT

LOS ANGELES - The space Smurfs are coming! The space Smurfs are coming!

 

Director James Cameron has revealed the release dates of four upcoming Avatar sequels. ‘Memba that movie?!

 

Eleven years after the original, Avatar 2 arrives December 18, 2020. Finally!

Next up, Avatar 3 hits theaters on December 17, 2021.

 

But you’ll have to wait another three years until Avatar 4 lands on December 20. 2024. Finally, Avatar 5 will makes its debut on December 19, 2025.

 

That’s enough Avatar to make everyone blue in the face!


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories