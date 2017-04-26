Beyonce wants to school you

Posted:Apr 26 2017 02:43PM CDT

Updated:Apr 26 2017 02:43PM CDT

LOS ANGELES - Get in formation, ladies!

 

In honor of the one year anniversary of her hit album Lemonade, Beyonce has launched a scholarship to fund the college education of four young women.

 

The Formation Scholars hopes to “encourage and support young women who are unafraid to think outside the box and are bold, creative, conscious and confident.” Call Becky with the good hair!

The scholarships will be awarded to women pursuing degrees in creative arts, music, literature or African-American studies.

 

Berklee College of Music, Howard University, Parsons School of Design and Spelman College will each receive one scholarship which will then be awarded to four young women.

 

They’ll be getting their B.A. from Queen Bey!


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories