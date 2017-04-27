Derek Jeter is heading back to baseball

Posted:Apr 27 2017 01:21PM CDT

Updated:Apr 27 2017 01:21PM CDT

LOS ANGELES - Derek Jeter still wants to be a baller.

 

The former New York Yankees star has teamed up with former Florida Governor Jeb Bush and reportedly won a bid to buy the Miami Marlins.

 

The current owner of the team is selling the franchise for roughly $1.3 billion.

While no party has confirmed the sale, reports claim Jeter and Bush have yet to come up with all the money for the purchase. Although with their high-profile status, the two men shouldn’t have trouble rounding up the cash from investors.

 

But other groups are said to be very interested should their deal fall through.

 

Regardless of who winds up buying the Marlins, the sale must ultimately be approved by 75% of the other MLB teams.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories