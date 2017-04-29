Actress Shannen Doherty in remission after 2-year battle with breast cancer

Shannen Doherty of “90210” and “Charmed” fame received incredible news this week: after a two-year battle with breast cancer, the actress is in remission.
Doherty announced the good news via Facebook and Instagram by posting a photo of herself with the caption, "Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment. What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react. Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES."
Doherty, 46, notes that the battle is far from over, as the next few years following remission remain crucial. For now though, Doherty is going to “just breathe.”
Have I mentioned how much I hate needles? This was prep for today's petscan. I don't care how much a person has been poked and prodded, it never gets easier. @kurtiswarienko tells me I have a high threshold for pain but I don't see it that way. Here's the thing.... even with positive results, it's the next five years that determine so much. So, let's see how today turns out and then day by day. Live life to the fullest. Cherish every second. Love fiercely. And thank God for every second. I'll keep you all posted and thank you for your positive energy and prayers. 💕 and yes.... that is a puff ball on top of my head. Just happy it's growing!!
#fbf to this morning. Oct7,2016... not that long ago. Last day of chemo. Exhausted. Now that I'm done with chemo and radiation, the waiting game is here. Waiting for test. Waiting to see if I'm clear or not. Waiting for reconstruction. Waiting. I think when one gets cancer, they are always waiting to a certain extent. To those who know... I'm waiting with you. #cancerslayer 🎀