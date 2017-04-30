Eight episode 'Roseanne' reboot in the works

Posted:Apr 30 2017 05:32PM CDT

Updated:May 02 2017 09:36AM CDT

HOLLYWOOD (Fox 32 News) - One of the most popular comedies ever is coming back to television.

Deadline is reporting that "Roseanne" will be rebooted in an 8-episode series with "key cast members reprising their roles, including Roseanne Barr, John Goodman and Sara Gilbert."

The show does not currently have a network home. Deadline reports that ABC and Netflix are in the bidding.

"Roseanne" aired from 1988 to 1997 and told the story of the blue-collar Conners family, who lived in a fictional town in Illinois.

Star Roseanne Barr tweeted this weekend, "I will let you guys know when/if there is to be a reboot of 'Roseanne'... of course I want to do a reboot of 'Roseanne'-new political reality in our country will make for some great jokes!"


