Country singer Loretta Lynn recovering from stroke

By: Associated Press

Posted:May 05 2017 06:58PM CDT

Updated:May 05 2017 07:22PM CDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A posting on country music legend Loretta Lynn's website says she has been hospitalized after having a stroke.

The posting says Lynn was admitted to a Nashville hospital on Thursday night after suffering the stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Her website says she is responsive and expected to make a full recovery.

It says Lynn has been advised by doctors to stay off the road while she recuperates, and upcoming scheduled shows will be postponed.

Lynn had a string of hits starting in the 1960s -- "Coal Miner's Daughter," "You Ain't Woman Enough," "The Pill," and "One's on the Way." Her songs reflect pride in her humble background and speak frankly of her experiences.

She won two Grammy Awards in 2005 for her album "Van Lear Rose."


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories