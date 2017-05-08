The secret to Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn's relationship

Posted:May 08 2017 12:50PM CDT

Updated:May 08 2017 12:50PM CDT

LOS ANGELES - Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been together for 34 years, but have never married.

 

While the pair first got together during the filming of their movie Swing Shift in 1983, this week they revealed the secret to their relationship.

 

“I think that sex is very important in a relationship and a long-term relationship actually suffers because people aren’t playing together anymore,” the 71-year-old actress said at a screening of her new movie Snatched.

Kurt, 66, added: “At the end of the day, love conquers all and that’s all you can go with.”

 

Their chemistry was also clearly evident when they made their now classic 1987 romcom Overboard.

 

Maybe marriage really is just a piece of paper.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories