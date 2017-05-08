iHeartCountry Festival takes over Erwin Center

By: Lauren Petrowski

Posted:May 08 2017 01:34PM CDT

Updated:May 08 2017 01:38PM CDT

The fourth annual iHeartCountry Festival brought the biggest names in country music back to Austin. The event was hosted by Bobby Bones and featured performances from Jason Aldean, Little Big Town, Dierks Bentley and more.

FOX 7's Lauren Petrowski was on the red carpet prior to the big show and talked to several of the performers (Darius Rucker, Jake Owen) and also singers who performed at the Daytime Village portion like Lindsay Ell and Tucker Beathard. You can see all those interviews on the FOX 7 YouTube channel here.

Highlights from the show included Kelsea Ballerini joining Dierks Bentley for a  surprise collaboration of Bentley's "Different for Girls". Lady Antebellum giving fans a first listen to the title track of their upcoming album "Heart Break" and Rascal Flatts performing their latest single "Yours if You Want It".

In all 12 performers took to the stage which was streamed live online and broadcast nationwide on IHeartMedia country stations.


