There's another reason to hate Mondays

Posted:May 11 2017 01:10PM CDT

Updated:May 11 2017 01:10PM CDT

LOS ANGELES - Chances are you are not getting any on Monday!

 

According to the online shopping site Instacart, peeps are least likely to purchase condoms on the first day of the work week. Everyone’s tired!

 

And hump day doesn’t live up to its name either, as Wednesdays are the next slowest in sales. Hey, that’s more time to watch EMPIRE.

But weekend warriors are on to something, because, as expected, Friday and Saturday are the busiest days for Trojan shoppers.

 

Something else to consider is that people may be having just as much sex on Monday, just not safe sex!

 

Now everyone be careful, otherwise, you may be calling Maury in about nine months!


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories