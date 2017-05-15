Former Paramount Pictures CEO Brad Grey dies at 59

Brad Grey (image from from TMZ.com)
Posted:May 15 2017 10:45AM CDT

Updated:May 16 2017 06:13AM CDT

LOS ANGELES (CNS/TMZ) - Brad Grey, one of Hollywood's most prolific producers and former Paramount Studios chief, has died of cancer, it was reported on Monday. He was 59.

Grey died Sunday night at his home in Holmby Hills, surrounded by his family, according to the celebrity news website TMZ.com. He stepped down from his post as Chairman/CEO of Paramount a few months ago after serving for 12 years.

Grey co-founded Plan B Entertainment with Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston and served as executive producer of several landmark TV shows and films, such as "The Sopranos," "The Larry Sanders Show," "The Departed," "Happy Gilmore" and "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

More information from TMZ can be found here.
 

