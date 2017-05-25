Alamo Drafthouse launches a 'women only' screening of 'Wonder Woman,' sparks outrage

Alamo Drafthouse announced a “women only” screening of “Wonder Woman” for June 6.

“The most iconic superheroine in comic book history finally has her own movie, and what better way to celebrate than with an all-female screening?” wrote the Austin-based theater. “Apologies, gentlemen, but we’re embracing our girl power and saying ‘No Guys Allowed’ for one special night at the Alamo Ritz. And when we say ‘Women (and People Who Identify As Women) Only,’ we mean it. Everyone working at this screening — venue staff, projectionist, and culinary team — will be female.”

The DC comic flick, which stars Israeli actress Gal Gadot, tells the story of Diana, who leaves behind her Amazon nation to become a superhero for “a world that desperately needs it.”

The announcement has sparked outrage among male attendees.

