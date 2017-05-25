There is a rat cafe coming to San Francisco

Posted: May 25 2017 07:59PM CDT

Updated: May 25 2017 07:59PM CDT

LOS ANGELES - You will now have the opportunity to pay to dine amongst rats!

 

For some reason, this summer there will be a Rat Cafe at the popular tourist attraction the San Francisco Dungeon. The reservation is under Mickey!

For $49.99, you can enjoy lunch with a slew of rats at your feet. Afterward, visitors will have the opportunity to interact with the furry rodents for 15 minutes.

 

Yum! Sounds better than dessert, right?!

“This is an opportunity to remind people that, while rats were public enemy number one in the 1900s, today, they are more than acceptable as house pets and café guests,” a spokesman for the San Francisco Dungeon, told MONEY.

Nope. Pass. Delete!

 

Apparently, cat cafes are so last year!

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories