Real-life Robocop patrols the mall

Posted: May 30 2017 02:48AM CDT

Updated: May 30 2017 02:48AM CDT

LOS ANGELES - Paul Blartt, Mall Cop should consider himself on notice because his job is on the chopping block!

 

Thirty years after the release of RoboCop, a real-life robotic police officer is now patrolling a mall in Dubai.

 

The Android will allow shoppers to report crimes, pay traffic violations and ask for directions. In addition, the robot can scan faces. But no word on how it would stop shoplifters!

Dubai has invested big in the technology and has plans for a larger rollout of the automated police officers over the next decade.

 

“We are looking to make everything smart in Dubai Police. By 2030, we will have the first smart police station which won’t require human employees,” a spokesman for the Dubai police told Gulf News.

Now, what could possibly go wrong?

